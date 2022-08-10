BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mossman's Westchester Coffee Shop reopens Wednesday after it was damaged by a fire on July 17th.

The family-owned business has been serving their famous fish and chips for more than 70 years and is closing in on a milestone.

Soon the coffee shop will have sold its one millionth order of fish and chips. Mossman's says they have sold an average of 1,000 such orders a week.

Currently, Mossman's has sold more than 990,000 fish and chips, so it's quickly approaching that milestone.

The business says there will be giveaways and prizes for the lucky costumers who order numbers 999,997 through 1,000,000 fish and chips meals.

Mossman's Westchester Coffee Shop is located at 1819 30th St.