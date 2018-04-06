Mother of 5-year-old killed in accident holding justice rally on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The mother of the 5-year-old girl hit and killed by a driver on Dec. 6, 2017 will be holding a justice rally for both her daughter and mother, who's leg had to be amputated due to the crash.

The rally will be held on April 6th near Harris Road and California Springs Drive beginning at 5 p.m. and is open to anyone in the community who would like to attend.

Martina Roman Paredes Cambray was the woman driving the vehicle that crashed into 5-year-old Emily Guillen and her grandmother Maria Guillen was charged with two misdemeanors: driving without a license and vehicular manslaughter.

Cambray was in court on April 5th and is expected back on May 18th.