Mountain communities invite visitors to '3-2-1 Hiking Challenge'

Fair
HI: 90°
LO: 60°
FRAZIER PARK, Calif. - The Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce challenges you to get out in the Los Padres National Forest through their 3-2-1 Hiking Challenge.
The 11 mile, 2,000 ft gain hike is said to doable for all ages and experience levels.
The hike begins at the Mt. Pinos Nordic Base and takes you to three peaks, in two counties, in one day.
Mount Pinos - 8,848' (highest peak in Ventura County)
Sawmill Mountain - 8,818'(highest peak in Kern County)
Grouse Mountain - 8,583'
To complete the challenge:
1. Take a picture at all 3 summits
2. Email the photos to 321challenge@mymountainchamber.com
Please allow up to 7 days for staff to approve the images.
3. Once your completion photos have been approved, you'll receive your
Certificate of Completion pdf and link to purchase a commemorative patch
(includes goodies from REI & 52 Hike Challenge while supplies last!)
All westbound lanes near the 300 block of California Avenue are shutdown after a two-alarm warehouse fire broke out…
A man and woman are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield Friday evening.
A crash in Southwest Bakersfield on Friday night left a man dead after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle.
In August of 2016, Korina and Michael Sparks got news that changed their lives forever.