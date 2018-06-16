Mountain communities invite visitors to '3-2-1 Hiking Challenge'

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. - The Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce challenges you to get out in the Los Padres National Forest through their 3-2-1 Hiking Challenge.

The 11 mile, 2,000 ft gain hike is said to doable for all ages and experience levels.

The hike begins at the Mt. Pinos Nordic Base and takes you to three peaks, in two counties, in one day.

Mount Pinos - 8,848' (highest peak in Ventura County)

Sawmill Mountain - 8,818'(highest peak in Kern County)

Grouse Mountain - 8,583'  

 

To complete the challenge:

1. Take a picture at all 3 summits

2. Email the photos to 321challenge@mymountainchamber.com

    Please allow up to 7 days for staff to approve the images.

3. Once your completion photos have been approved, you'll receive your

    Certificate of Completion pdf and link to purchase a commemorative patch

    (includes goodies from REI & 52 Hike Challenge while supplies last!)

