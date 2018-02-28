Mudslide risk prompts evacuation warning for areas impacted by SoCal wildfires

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - An evacuation warning goes into effect Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. for areas of Santa Barbara County impacted by the recent wildfires. Emergency officials are urging people to leave because a coming storm has the potential of causing yet another deadly mudslide.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says while the evacuations are not mandatory at this time, they say there is a "high risk" for loss of life and property.

The areas included in the evacuation warning include: Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The National Weather Service says a storm expected Thursday night is expected to bring heavy rain; enough to cause mudslides in the fire-scarred foothill area where mudslides killed more than 20 people last month.