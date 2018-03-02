Mudslides, debris lead to closure of parts of Highway 33

Light Rain
Highway 33 from Fairview Road to Lockwood Valley Road has been shut down due to weather conditions.
Weather conditions have led to the closure of parts of Highway 33 on Friday.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Highway 33 is closed from Fairview Road to Lockwood Valley Road.
According to the CalTrans District 6 Twitter account, the closure will remain in effect until 6 p.m.
According to the CHP, there were reports of mud flows and debris on the highway.
