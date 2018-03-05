Mufeed's Discount and Tobacco closed due to rat feces and other violations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Mufeed's Discount and Tobacco has closed after getting a 64 percent rating during an inspection for multiple violations, which included rat feces in the facility.

Health officials said the manager allegedly was removing rat sticky traps while entering the room and told health officials he knew there was a rat problem but "took care of them himself."

They also found a sink leaking in the back with a car battery next to the leak and observed floor damage around three sinks. Non-working equipment, unused food, boxes and trash were also spotted in the facility's back area.