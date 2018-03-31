Multi-agency sweep in Cal City results in 23 arrests

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 58°
Cal City Police Generic
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - The California City Police Department worked with several local, county, and state agencies to conduct a large sweep in the city.
Over the past 24 hours, the multi-agency sweep resulted in 110 homes being targeted and 23 arrests made.
The targeted homes included compliance checks for those on state parole, county probation, and persons wanted by police, according to Cal City Police.
The California City Police Department worked with several local, county, and state agencies to conduct a large sweep in the city.
A man was taken into custody after he left the scene of a hit-and-run, and ended up at his girlfriend's home pointing a gun at people,…
This week we are making Carrot Cake Cupcakes, just in time for Easter and spring! These cupcakes are a spin on the classic carrot cake. I…
UPDATE (March 30, 2018, 9:58 p.m.): One shot was fired inside of the Taco Bell on Coffee Road and Meany Avenue after police say a…