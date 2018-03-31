Multi-agency sweep in Cal City results in 23 arrests

Veronica Acosta
10:38 PM, Mar 30, 2018
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - The California City Police Department worked with several local, county, and state agencies to conduct a large sweep in the city. 

Over the past 24 hours, the multi-agency sweep resulted in 110 homes being targeted and 23 arrests made. 

The targeted homes included compliance checks for those on state parole, county probation, and persons wanted by police, according to Cal City Police. 

 

