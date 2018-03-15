Multiple crashes reported on both sides of Hwy. 58 near 202 in Tehachapi

6:51 AM, Mar 15, 2018
Multiple crashes are being reported on Highway 58 near Highway 202 in Tehachapi on Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 58. The car was blocking one of the lanes. 

A few minutes later, there was another crash that covered both the eastbound and westbound lanes. 

It's not known if anyone was hurt in the crashes. 

