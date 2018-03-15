Multiple crashes reported on both sides of Hwy. 58 near 202 in Tehachapi

Partly Cloudy
Multiple crashes are being reported on Highway 58 near Highway 202 in Tehachapi on Thursday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 58. The car was blocking one of the lanes.
A few minutes later, there was another crash that covered both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
It's not known if anyone was hurt in the crashes.
