Multiple lanes of Highway 46 blocked due to jack knifed big rig

A jack knifed big rig has blocked multiple lanes of Highway 46 near Lost Hills Road on Thursday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol's website, the big rig jack knifed around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 46 and Lost Hills Road.
According to a tweet on the CHP Central Division's Twitter page, the eastbound lanes of Highway 46 are blocked.
SR-46 at Lost Hills Rd watch out for at semi-truck blocking the Eastbound lanes. Tow truck in route.
It's not known if anyone was injured.
