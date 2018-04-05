Multiple lanes of Highway 46 blocked due to jack knifed big rig

A jack knifed big rig is blocking multiple lanes of Highway 46 on Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's website, the big rig jack knifed around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 46 and Lost Hills Road.

According to a tweet on the CHP Central Division's Twitter page, the eastbound lanes of Highway 46 are blocked.

SR-46 at Lost Hills Rd watch out for at semi-truck blocking the Eastbound lanes. Tow truck in route. — CHP Central Division (@CHPCentralDiv) April 5, 2018

It's not known if anyone was injured.