Multiple lanes of Highway 46 blocked due to jack knifed big rig

5:28 AM, Apr 5, 2018
1 hour ago

A jack knifed big rig has blocked multiple lanes of Highway 46 near Lost Hills Road on Thursday morning. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A jack knifed big rig is blocking multiple lanes of Highway 46 on Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's website, the big rig jack knifed around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 46 and Lost Hills Road.

According to a tweet on the CHP Central Division's Twitter page, the eastbound lanes of Highway 46 are blocked. 

It's not known if anyone was injured. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News