Multiple quakes reported in Bay Area

6:23 AM, Feb 23, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Bay Area has been hit with multiple earthquakes on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

According to USGS, Diablo was hit with a 3.3 quake and Danville was hit with a 2.8 and a 2.7 early Friday morning. 

Local News