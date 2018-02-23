Multiple quakes reported in Bay Area

Partly Cloudy
The Bay Area has been hit with multiple earthquakes on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
According to USGS, Diablo was hit with a 3.3 quake and Danville was hit with a 2.8 and a 2.7 early Friday morning.
UPDATE (6:29 a.m.): South Fork Union School District is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
The CSU Bakersfield men's basketball team falls to Utah Valley by a final score of 70-47 inside the Icardo Center Thursday night.
A short pursuit in Central Bakersfield led to the arrest of a 29 year old man.