Murder trial for Leslie Chance pushed back to Feb. 25

The murder trial for former elementary school principal Leslie Chance has been pushed back to February.

Chance was in court Friday morning for a readiness hearing. During Friday's hearing attorneys agreed to push back proceedings to February.

Chance, who is accused of killing her husband, Todd Chance, in 2013, will be back in court for a readiness hearing on Feb. 15. Her trial is now tentatively scheduled to begin Feb. 25.

The body of Todd Chance was found in an agricultural field with several gunshot wounds. Chance was arrested early on in the investigation but was eventually released until she was later re-arrested.