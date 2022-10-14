MUSD superintendent stands by decision to cancel athletic events despite KCSO saying 'no credible threats'

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — School districts in McFarland, Delano, and Wasco are putting a hold on their student athletic events this week in response to speculation regarding possible acts of violence in the community on social media. While police in both McFarland and Delano say there are no credible threats of violence, the McFarland Unified School District is sticking to its decision.

MUSD Superintendent Aaron Resendez says he understands what athletics means to the McFarland students and community, but that maintaining the safety of students, staff, and families is the district’s top priority.

“Unfortunately there was an event that happened in Delano that was a cause for concern for us here. We had a game that was scheduled for tomorrow with one of the Delano high schools,” said Resendez. “When we started to evaluate that and consult with some of the different folks that we work with in the law enforcement side, we just didn’t feel like that was something that was in the best interest of students and public safety. That was not just the football game, but that was all of the extracurricular events that we had planned for this week.”

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, safety has also been a concern in neighboring areas.

On Thursday, KSCO released a statement about 3 shootings reported this week, saying investigators had found no credible threats to schools, parks, or any specific activities. The statement also revealed that the sheriff’s office is discussing whether to increase patrols anyway.

Whether extra patrols are necessary may be questionable, but it is what the community wants. Parents of MUSD students are saying they hope to see in increase of security in the area despite the sheriff’s assurance that they see no credible threats of violence currently.

As of Thursday, Resendez says the game cancellations will only be for this week, and he will continue to make changes if and when they are deemed necessary.