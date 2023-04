PALMDALE, Calif — NASA's X-59 has undergone the final installation of its tail assembly at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale.

NASA says this installation allows the team to continue final wiring and system checkouts on the aircraft as it prepares for integrated ground testing which will include engine runs and taxi tests.

Once complete the X-59 aircraft is designed to demonstrate the ability to fly supersonic while reducing the loud sonic boom to a quiet sonic thump.