NASCAR points leader, Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick racing into town this week

He's sitting atop the points standings for the Monster Energy Cup NASCAR Cup Series and has won three straight races. Now Kern County's own Kevin Harvick is scheduled to race back home.

Kevin Harvick is scheduled to compete in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Bakersfield 175 on Thursday at the Kern County Raceway.

According to NASCAR, it's been 19 years since Harvick raced and won in his hometown.

The race is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. The garage will open at 9 a.m. with practice set to begin at 1 p.m.

As part of the celebration, the Kern County Raceway will have happy hour all night, with beers selling for $5.

Gates are set to open at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.