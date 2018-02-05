National Council for Home Safety and Security shares their rankings for safest cities in California

Haze
HI: 76°
LO: 51°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new list from the National Council for Homeland Security released their list breaking down the 100 safest cities in California.
The list was compiled based on FBI violent and property crime reports in 2016.
Bakersfield College is headed to the Arvin community, and individuals are invited to learn about the new construction Monday night.
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America awarded a $5,000 respite care grant to the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern…
Work on the eastbound Westside Parkway bridge across the river will require nighttime ramp closures, Monday, February 5 through Thursday,…