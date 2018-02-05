National Council for Home Safety and Security shares their rankings for safest cities in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new list from the National Council for Homeland Security released their list breaking down the 100 safest cities in California.

The list was compiled based on FBI violent and property crime reports in 2016.

The top three safest cities were Imperial, Rancho Santa Margarita and Danville.

For Kern County, the only city that was on the top 100 list was McFarland at 60 with 33 violent crimes and 207 property crimes in 2016.