National Pizza Day deals and specials around Kern County

Morgan Wheeler
9:52 AM, Feb 7, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Friday, February 9 is National Pizza day and 23ABC has a list of pizza specials and deals around Kern County: 

  • Michaelangelo Wood Fired Pizza - Will be at 17th & L from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. donating 50% of their pizza sales to the Golden Empire Gleaners.
     
  • Domino'sGet any medium pizza for $7.99 or a large carryout three-topping pizza for $7.99.

 

  • Papa Johns - Enjoy 25% off all regular-price pizzas. 

 

  • Blaze Pizza: Score a free fountain drink with your order of any pizza and check out the BOGO deal on their website.

 

  • Pizza Hut - Grab two medium any-topping pizzas for $6.99 each. Hut rewards members can get 30% off all menu-priced pizzas.

 

If you know of any local pizza places around Kern County doing specials for National Pizza Day let know by emailing us at news@kero.com

 

