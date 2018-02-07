National Pizza Day deals and specials around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Friday, February 9 is National Pizza day and 23ABC has a list of pizza specials and deals around Kern County:

Michaelangelo Wood Fired Pizza - Will be at 17th & L from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. donating 50% of their pizza sales to the Golden Empire Gleaners.



Domino's - Get any medium pizza for $7.99 or a large carryout three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Papa Johns - Enjoy 25% off all regular-price pizzas.

Blaze Pizza: Score a free fountain drink with your order of any pizza and check out the BOGO deal on their website.

Pizza Hut - Grab two medium any-topping pizzas for $6.99 each. Hut rewards members can get 30% off all menu-priced pizzas.

If you know of any local pizza places around Kern County doing specials for National Pizza Day let know by emailing us at news@kero.com