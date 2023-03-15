Watch Now
NWS issues flood advisory until Friday for Kern communities

The flood advisory will remain in effect through 5:00 pm on Friday, March 17. The NWS says Kern County residents should expect and prepare for flood conditions, especially in low-lying areas.
flooding in kernville
Posted at 3:43 PM, Mar 15, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The National Weather Service office in Hanford, California has issued a flood advisory for portions of central California, including Kern County.

This flood advisory will remain in effect until 5:00 pm on Friday, March 17.

According to the NWS alert, Kern County communities including Bakersfield, Arvin, Taft, Maricopa, Mettler, Weedpatch, Lamont, Dustin Acres, and Valley Acres have already experienced minor flooding due to heavy rain.

NWS flood advisory 3/15/23
March 15, 2023 - The National Weather Service in Hanford, California has issued a flood advisory for low lying areas of Kern County (above in green), as well as cities including Bakersfield, Arvin, Lamont, Maricopa, Mettler, and Taft. This flood advisory will remain in effect until 5:00 pm on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The NWS advises Kern residents to expect more flooding, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas as the week goes on, and to stay up to date on road conditions. According to the NWS, most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive over flooded roads. A foot of moving water can sweep a car away. Turn around, don't drown.

