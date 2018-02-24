National Weather Service issues freeze warning for Bakersfield

Veronica Acosta
4:10 PM, Feb 23, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Bakersfield for Saturday morning.

The freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday. 

Temperatures are expected to reach a minimum of 28 to 32 degrees, and some of the normally colder areas are expected to reach 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. 

The freezing temperatures are expected to last between three to six hours. 

The conditions are expected to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the National Weather Service.  

