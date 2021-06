BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Navy veteran was laid to rest Tuesday morning at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. James Franklin Moody III served for more than 18 years, joining the Navy right after 9/11.

Family members were joined by service members from the naval reserve unit out of Ventura along with a three-man honor guard to pay their respects and honor moody.

The interment followed the memorial which took place at 10 a.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery.