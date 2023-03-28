NB I-5 reopened after shutdown due to shooting

(KERO) — Interstate 5 northbound over the Grapevine is back open after hundreds of people were stranded overnight.

The California Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes last night around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a person with a gun off the freeway. Officers located a truck driver that had been shot. His injuries were termed "non-life threatening."

As a result, traffic was backed up for several miles and people were stranded on the road in some areas unable to get out all night.

The suspects were described as a white male and a Hispanic female dressed in black.

If you know anything call 9-1-1.