NB I-5 reopened after shutdown due to shooting

Interstate 5 northbound over the Grapevine is back open after hundreds of people were stranded overnight.
NB I-5 Shutdown, March 27, 2023
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 28, 2023
(KERO) — Interstate 5 northbound over the Grapevine is back open after hundreds of people were stranded overnight.

The California Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes last night around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a person with a gun off the freeway. Officers located a truck driver that had been shot. His injuries were termed "non-life threatening."

As a result, traffic was backed up for several miles and people were stranded on the road in some areas unable to get out all night.

The suspects were described as a white male and a Hispanic female dressed in black.

If you know anything call 9-1-1.

