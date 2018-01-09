Nearly 200 without power in Arvin, Di Giorgio School District on 2-hour delay

Rain
HI: 65°
LO: 49°
Nearly 200 people in Arvin are without power due to an outage Tuesday morning.
According to the Pacific Gas & Electric website, the outage was reported just after 6:15 a.m.
Due to the outage, the Di Giorgio School District is on a two-hour delay.
Nearly 200 people in Arvin are without power due to an outage Tuesday morning.
Multiple crashes on the 99 are leading to slowing and complete blocks Tuesday morning.
Sugarland is headed to Bakersfield for a night on country music on June 15 at Rabobank Arena.
CHP has closed southbound 101 just south of Santa Barbara for flooding, debris flow, and possible gas leak.