Nearly 200 without power in Arvin, Di Giorgio School District on 2-hour delay

7:04 AM, Jan 9, 2018
Nearly 200 people in Arvin are without power due to an outage Tuesday morning.

According to the Pacific Gas & Electric website, the outage was reported just after 6:15 a.m.

Due to the outage, the Di Giorgio School District is on a two-hour delay. 

