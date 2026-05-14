Neuralia Fire near California City grows to over 1,196 acres with no containment reported

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — A fast-moving vegetation fire near California City has grown to more than 1,196 acres Wednesday afternoon, driven by wind.

The Neuralia Fire has burned approximately 1,196.2 acres, according to a fire perimeter mapped by FIRIS OES Intel 24. No containment has been reported.

The fire originated as two separate fires. The first was 75 acres burning in light flashy fuels at a rapid rate of spread driven by wind. The second was 5 acres north of the main fire, burning into a solar field, according to radio traffic.

The fire grew to 100-plus acres and threatened 2-3 structures before reaching 900 acres and burning approximately 2 miles to the east, according to incident command. Multiple aerial resources are en route and overhead.

CHP has been requested to close Neuralia Road between Phillips and Red Rock Randsburg roads.

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