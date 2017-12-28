New Accelerated Urgent Care office opens in downtown Bakersfield

Now five locations around town

Natalie Tarangioli
3:47 PM, Dec 28, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Accelerated Urgent Care has opened their fifth Bakersfield location this week.

The new location is in downtown Bakersfield on 24th and K Streets. The office is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The other four Accelerated Urgent Care locations around town are 9917 Olive Drive, 9500 Stockdale Hwy, Suite 100, 9710 Brimhall Road and 4871 White Lane.

