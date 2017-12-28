New Accelerated Urgent Care office opens in downtown Bakersfield

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Accelerated Urgent Care has opened their fifth Bakersfield location this week.
The new location is in downtown Bakersfield on 24th and K Streets. The office is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The other four Accelerated Urgent Care locations around town are 9917 Olive Drive, 9500 Stockdale Hwy, Suite 100, 9710 Brimhall Road and 4871 White Lane.
The Kern River Courier announced Thursday that it will be closing at the end of the year.
With just a few days left in the year, 23ABC has learned the total number of homicides in the county for 2017 from the Kern County…
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a man who was reported missing more than two years ago.