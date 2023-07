BORON, Calif. (KERO) — A new ambulance is being put into service in Boron. It's all thanks to a partnership between the Muroc Healthcare District and Hall Ambulance.

Under the agreement, the district funds the ambulance’s cost and in return, Hall Ambulance provides paramedic service to the area.

The relationship serves as a solution for rural emergency medical services where the closest hospital emergency room is over 40 miles away.

The ambulance was placed into service Wednesday morning.