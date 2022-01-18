New app allows family members to share memories of lost loved ones from afar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The spread of COVID-19 has brought many travel limitations upon the world and unfortunately, many people are unable to attend the funerals of their loved ones.

But thanks to an app, family members can share memories of lost loved ones right in the palm of their hands.

‘Cyber Cemetery’ is a new app that has bridged the gap of distance for those who are unable to drive or catch a flight to mourn the loss of their loved ones in person.

Dawn Haggard, Founder of Cyber Cemetery, explained what you can do on it, “For people to visit a site for their loved ones, to go on there, invite their friends and family, share memories and share photos, create an actual cemetery with images on there.”

Like many others, Haggard had to deal with the loss of a loved one during the pandemic, after her mother passed away due to COVID.

As she adjusted to life without her mom, an idea popped into her head: “I had to make my personal office, which used to be my mom’s bedroom, and she had passed away, unfortunately. So, it just made me sad to sit in here, work was very slow, and I started thinking about something and got together with my partner Gina Robinson and we came up with this.”

That idea was the app, Cyber Cemetery, which is a way for people to share memories privately with their family and close friends instead of sharing them publicly on social media.

“There are so many people that are grieving, and I think that they would definitely benefit from this app sharing memories, photos, obituaries, whatever they can. Instead of putting it out there to everybody on the other social media forums, this is a little bit more private.”

Cyber Cemetery has helped Haggard grieve the loss of her mother, as she is able to share memories with her own family. She loves that her mom’s legacy is within the cyber world for loved ones to see.

“I do it often with my mom and I love it. My mom is in the cyber world, and I cannot stress that enough. I know that I truly believe that she’s out there seeing it, along with the rest of my family.”

Haggard added that there is no such thing as a timeline when it comes to grieving. She believes that Cyber Cemetery is a way for people to cherish the memories of their lost loved ones, whenever and wherever they desire to do so.

If you want to download the free app, you can find it on Apple and Android platforms.