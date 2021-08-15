New appliances don't last as long as they used to

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you've tried to buy a refrigerator or even a washer in the past year, you know that appliances are in short supply.

So how long should they last before you need a new one?

Consumer reporter, John Matarese, has some important information to help you not waste your money.

With shortages of household appliances during the pandemic, like dishwashers that can take 6 months to arrive, many of us are trying to stretch the life of our appliances.

The problem now is that appliances don’t last like they used to.

If you were hoping to get 40 years out that new front-loading washing machine, the way your mom got 40 years out of her old Maytag, don't count on it.

Today’s high tech and energy efficient appliances just don't last as long.

The National Association of Home Builders says you may have to replace many home items much sooner than you think.

Refrigerator: 13 years.

Dishwasher: 9 years.

Microwave oven: 9 years.

Water heater: only 11 years.

Central air: 15.

Gas furnace: 18.

And that sleek new water saving washing machine? Just 10 years.

To add more to the list, if you ignore damages to try to save money it will just cause more costly damage.

The homebuilders group advises to set aside some money once a roof hits 25 years of age and a deck hits age 20.

While it would be great to get 20 years out of all your appliances, unfortunately that doesn’t always happen.

For future homeowners, make sure you keep your appliances clean and properly maintained so you don’t end up wasting your money in the long run.