New bridal shop opens in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new bridal shop has opened in Kern County. The Ladies and Gents Bridal Store held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The owner, Laura Wageman, says a lot of thought was put into selecting the right spot for the shop.

"It was about a year searching for just the perfect location. We love this location because it has lots of windows. It's very spacious. There's lots of room for our customers, and the floor plan that I was able to create was just perfect for spacing out the customers between alterations, finding their dresses, and having a great experience."

Those interested in visiting the new store can find it at 3820 Coffee Road.

