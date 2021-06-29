New California state budget benefits Kern County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday morning California's proposed budget is headed to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk waiting for his signature. That budget, passed by lawmakers on Monday would provide another $600 stimulus check to Californians making less than $75,000.

The record-breaking budget showed a surplus of $80 billion.

The $262 billion budget will restore spending cuts to public schools, colleges, child support services, and state worker salaries. Those sectors saw cuts last year due to the pandemic.

This budget increasing nearly 30 percent from the year before -- the highest increase in more than 40 years.

With that spending plan in place, it could pose some benefit for Kern County.

Kern County Assemblyman Rudy Salas released a detailed look at where some of that budget money will go.

$15 million will go to the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center.

$14 million is slotted for a new multi-purpose building at the Bakersfield College campus in Delano.

$6 million will be used for a nursing program at CSUB.

$1.3 million will go to the Mexican-American Opportunity Foundation Skill Center in Kern County.

And following the release of the budget, Kern County Assemblyman Vince Fong who is the vice-chair of the Assembly Budget Committee issued a statement: "Like the first budget framework this sequel fails to address the basics for Californians. It is unsustainable, lacks critical details, and fails to make any structural reforms to broken state systems."