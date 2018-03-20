New CSUB president expected to be announced Wednesday

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new president at CSUB is expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Last year, current CSUB President Horace Mitchell announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the school year.
The new president is expected to be named at the California State University Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach.
Bakersfield Police say that one person is in custody after shooting an SKS Automatic Rifle at Jefferson Park on Tuesday.
The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday and was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison.
CSUB announced that R&B singer Miguel will headline its annual Runner Nights concert next month.