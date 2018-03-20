New CSUB president expected to be announced Wednesday

Johana Restrepo
1:33 PM, Mar 20, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new president at CSUB is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Last year, current CSUB President Horace Mitchell announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the school year.

The new president is expected to be named at the California State University Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach.

Local News