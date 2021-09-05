New display at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The family of Angel de Jesus Lucio Ramirez were on hand to see his portrait for the first time.

It was an emotional moment, 15 years after he was killed by a roadside bomb in Ramaldi on Veterans day in 2006. The 22-year-old soldier was part of the first armored division.

The other unveiling was to honor David Perry who served with the army in Desert Storm.

As a corrections officer in Wasco, Perry returned to combat at 35-years-old with a national guard unit when he was killed by a bomb in 2003.

His wife witnessed the unveiling virtually, while one of his brothers in arms was there to see it in-person.

"It's tough, we don't want anyone die get hurt. Good one, not bad one, he was good one, it's just, we don't forget," said veteran and CHP officer, Abraham Hinojosa.

The two portraits will be part of a video display during the 9/11 ceremonies at city fire station 15. There are 27 heroes on display at the gallery.

