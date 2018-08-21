New Famous Footwear store to open on Gosford in October

Jada Montemarano
6:08 AM, Aug 21, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Southwest Bakersfield keeps on growing!

A new Famous Footwear location is expected to open in October.

The shoe store will move in to Gosford Village on Gosford Road.

Expect to get shopping on October 24 with gift card giveaways from 10/24-10/30. 

 

Local News