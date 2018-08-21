New Famous Footwear store to open on Gosford in October

Fair
HI: 97°
LO: 69°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Southwest Bakersfield keeps on growing!
A new Famous Footwear location is expected to open in October.
The shoe store will move in to Gosford Village on Gosford Road.
Expect to get shopping on October 24 with gift card giveaways from 10/24-10/30.
The famous actor who played 'Mike Seaver' on the hit T.V. show 'Growing Pains,' will be in Bakersfield to spread a very important message to…
Kern County Fire was called out to a structure fire in East Bakersfield this afternoon. The fire which happened at the intersection…
PG&E is investigating the cause of a power outage that has affected at least 95 people in East Bakersfield.
Today, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a $2.3 million incentive package for L'Oréal USA inc.