New farm coming to the Kern County Fair and Event Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A groundbreaking ceremony will be taking place Wednesday from 10 a.m., on a new farm at the Kern County Fair and Event Center.

K-C'S Farm will consist of raised garden beds for local schools to work and maintain, a greenhouse, a portable kitchen for cooking, demonstrations and much more.

Fair officials say the purpose of creating an edible garden is to increase the awareness and consumption of fruits and vegetables in children.

They want to provide a facility for local youth to learn about agriculture education.

Everyone is welcome to attend the groundbreaking event.