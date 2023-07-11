New FDA rules expanding blood donor eligibility will take effect by end of year

Houchin Community Blood Bank says it hopes to have a new donor questionnaire ready by January 2024.

The change comes after the Food and Drug Administration released its most recent final guidance in May 2023 regarding blood donor eligibility. The FDA is now instructing donor centers to determine donor eligibility by individual risk and not things like sexual orientation or gender identity.

HCBB hopes to implement the new health history questionnaire sooner if resources and coordination between the FDA and the American Association of Blood Banks' development of the new industry standard allow it.

Jonathan Bautista, CEO of HCBB says the change is appreciated.

"The use of an individual donor assessment is significant progress in making blood donations more inclusive. HCBB welcomes as many people as possible to contribute to a safe and sufficient blood supply for patients in need," said Bautista.