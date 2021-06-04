New guns sales tax fails to pass California state assembly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A bill that would have raised taxes on gun sales in California has failed to pass the state assembly.

The bill by Bay Area Assemblyman Marc Levine would have imposed a 10 percent tax on handguns and an 11 percent tax on rifles, some parts, and ammunition. The tax would have applied to retailers but a legislative analysis of the bill said retailers could have chosen to pass the cost along to buyers.

Money from the tax would have funded gun violence research and prevention programs.

Thursday's vote came one week after nine people were killed in a mass shooting in san jose.