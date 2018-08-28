New homeless outreach program from Garden Pathways and Dignity Health to launch soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Garden Pathways and Dignity Health are partnering to start a homeless outreach and intervention program that will target the area surrounding Chester Avenue, Golden State Highway and Union Avenue.

The Homeless Outreach and Intervention Pilot will build on the successful 34th Street Neighborhood Transformation Project that was launched back in 2013, according to a release. The program will reportedly identify the risks and needs within the area, with an outreach team then using the results to coordinate services that are needed.

Those services will include medical and mental health screenings, enrollment in health insurance, aftercare, and access to other resources.

Dignity Health will reportedly provide $100,000 to support the program that will be managed by Garden Pathways. The case study will be used to create a model for homeless outreach.

A press conference will be held on Monday, August 20 to kick off the partnership.