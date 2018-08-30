New hybrid catheterization lab opens at the Dignity Health Memorial Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

A new hybrid catheterization lab has been unveiled at the Dignity Health Memorial Hospital. The lab allowing multiple treatments to be done in one place with minimal impact on patients, like placing stents for blood clots in the heart or brain.

The lab is at the Sarvanand Heart and Brain Center at the hospital and made possible by community donors like the Mungers family.

The new lab was named in honor of Lajpat and Kailash Munger. Their granddaughter, Shree Munger, says she is glad to give back to the community.

“To finally give back to them and to our community is very special to my family and I think it a special thing that memorial donated a room to my grandfather who has dedicated his whole life to philanthropic work,” said Shree.