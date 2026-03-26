Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New improvements and features are currently under construction at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area

Crews are building a new splash pad and dog park at Lake Buena Vista. Officials expect the project to be completed in time for the summer season.
New improvements and features are currently under construction at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area
Posted

KERN, Calif. (KERO) — Construction is underway at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area to bring several new improvements to Lake Buena Vista.

Crews are currently building a new splash pad, and fencing for a future dog park is already up. A new entrance sign has also been installed at the park.

Officials said they expect to complete all improvements in time for the summer season.

The project is part of a broader effort to enhance outdoor spaces and give families more options to cool off and enjoy the park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

03/25/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 56°

1%

Thursday

03/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

83° / 56°

4%

Friday

03/27/2026

Mostly Clear

87° / 59°

2%

Saturday

03/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

89° / 60°

1%

Sunday

03/29/2026

Mostly Clear

89° / 61°

0%

Monday

03/30/2026

Cloudy

85° / 58°

2%

Tuesday

03/31/2026

Showers

72° / 54°

56%

Wednesday

04/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 51°

24%