New improvements and features are currently under construction at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area

KERN, Calif. (KERO) — Construction is underway at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area to bring several new improvements to Lake Buena Vista.

Crews are currently building a new splash pad, and fencing for a future dog park is already up. A new entrance sign has also been installed at the park.

Officials said they expect to complete all improvements in time for the summer season.

The project is part of a broader effort to enhance outdoor spaces and give families more options to cool off and enjoy the park.

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