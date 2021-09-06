New Kern High School District boundary recommendations to be announced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students and families waiting to find out the future of the Kern High School District's boundaries won't have to wait much longer.

With the creation of the new Del Oro High School the district will need to change its boundaries.

The new school is scheduled to open in southeast Bakersfield next year.

As many as 2,100 students will be attending the school.

Tuesday night the district's board of trustees are scheduled to meet at which time the superintendent will announce the recommendations for boundary changes.

Also Tuesday night the board of trustees will consider adding a student board member.

A student from within the district would be able to serve on the board and have voting rights.

Tuesday's meeting is set to start at 7 p.m.