New opioid recovery clinic opening in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Group is a new clinic opening in Bakersfield and aims to combat the growing opioid crisis in Kern County.

Officials say over 40 thousand people in Kern County misused opioids in 2016 and officials say access to affordable treatment can be challenging. Group Clinic aims to offer affordable medication-assisted treatment combined with group therapy. The clinic is located 3550 Q Street.

Friday's festive ribbon cutting event features Zach Skow, founder of Marley's Mutts, sharing his own recovery journey. Those attending the event can learn about the opioid epidemic.