New ordinance would compel property owners to take responsibility for vacant buildings in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vacant buildings are a common sight across Bakersfield, and over the years, many of them have had fires erupt from within their walls, often caused by people who are homeless. Now, the city is looking to take action to hold property owners responsible and prevent further damage.

Koral Hancharick, Executive Director of the Buena Vista Museum in downtown Bakersfield, says the problem caused by having so many vacant buildings downtown sometimes seems overwhelming.

"I'm constantly calling ONA Security, I'm constantly calling the police, I'm constantly reporting things that are happening," said Hancharick.

A fire broke out in a vacant building near the Buena Vista Museum in July, 2021. According to Hancharick, it wasn't the first time.

"It will be two years in just a few days since that happened. Even though our building didn't burn, the burning next to it and everything affected our air conditioners, our heaters, everything outside, for $200,000 dollars worth of water damage, soot, and smoke," said Hancharick.

The fires, according to Hancharick, are more often than not caused by homeless people who take over the vacant buildings.

"It has created a lot of issues, because there's a vacant building, they get inside of it," said Hancharick. "Once they get inside of it, unless the police can come and get them out, or Code Enforcement, or somebody like that,, then they just kind of stay there and they take over the area, and that's happened several times."

Where the museum stands on Chester Avenue is within a few steps of not one, but two vacant buildings, situations like this are why the Bakersfield City Council is taking action.

Ward 2 Councilmember Andrae Gonzalez has referred a property maintenance ordinance to the council intended to hold property owners responsible for their vacant buildings.

"We have to have a much stronger policy that requires the property owners of these vacant properties to take more of a responsibility to maintain their property, to ensure their property is secure, and then also to notify the surrounding neighborhood who they are," said Gonzalez.

The city council had their first reading of the ordinance last month. Included in the provisions of the ordinance is to put an obligation on property owners to maintain vacant buildings in a safe and secure condition, to post city-approved no trespassing signs on the property, and in the case of a fire-damaged building, the property owner shall submit an application for either a fire rehabilitation or a demolition of the building within 90 days of the damage.

READ THE BAKERSFIELD CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT HERE.

Gonzalez says he referred the ordinance to the council because vacant buildings are becoming a nuisance throughout the city.

"We have to do it. Time is of the essence," said Gonzalez. "We know that may of thee buildings have caught fire because of negligent property owners, and I'm tired of it. I think many of us are tired of it in downtown. Downtown is too important for our city for us to just ignore this particular issue."

Hancharick agrees, saying the vacant building fires have not only caused their insurance costs to increase, but have also become eyesores that have caused foot traffic to the museum to decrease. She believes it needs to be fixed.

"The fact is that it needs to be cleaned up," said Hancharick. "It needs to be brought back to being a viable business across the street, so that we can get this block thriving again."

A second reading of the property maintenance ordinance must be approved by the city council before any changes are made to the ordinance. The second reading is expected to take place during the Bakersfield City Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, December 14.