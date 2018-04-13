New Panda Express location donating portion of Saturday's sales

Fair
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Your lunch or dinner on Saturday can help local at-risk or disadvantaged children attend summer camp.
The new Panda Express located on Merle Haggard Drive is donating 20% of the day's sales to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.
The funds raised will provide scholarships for children to attend of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County's five Summer Day camps.
Panda Express is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
That extra change jingling in the cup holder of your car could make a world of a difference to local crime victims.
Your lunch or dinner on Saturday can help local at-risk or disadvantaged children attend summer camp.
The town of Bodfish was rocked with a small earthquake Friday morning.