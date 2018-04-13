New Panda Express location donating portion of Saturday's sales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Your lunch or dinner on Saturday can help local at-risk or disadvantaged children attend summer camp.

The new Panda Express located on Merle Haggard Drive is donating 20% of the day's sales to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

The funds raised will provide scholarships for children to attend of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County's five Summer Day camps.

Panda Express is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.