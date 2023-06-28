New pedestrian crossing beacon in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans announced on Tuesday that it has completed construction of a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) hybrid pedestrian beacon near the intersection of Union Avenue and 8th Street in Central Bakersfield.

This is the second such pedestrian beacon in the city. The other one is near 24th and Pine Streets.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, hybrid pedestrian crossing beacons are placed so pedestrians can cross high-volume roadways safely and without having to walk all the way to the next intersection.

The hybrid light remains dark until a pedestrian comes up and activates it with a button. Then, the light changes to yellow, then red, giving oncoming traffic the chance to slow and stop, permitting the pedestrian to cross safely. Once the pedestrian is across the street, the light turns off, waiting for the next pedestrian.