New program helps spay and neuter street cats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new partnership program between Best Friends Animal Society, Bakersfield SPCA, and the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center will be hitting the streets soon with the goal of decreasing cats on the streets.

First, they'll capture cats. Then, they will spay or neuter and vaccinate them before releasing them back where they were found. The cat's ears will be clipped to differentiate between which cats have been fixed and which haven't.

The process will start in late March or early April, once a team of two have been hired. When they start, they'll be working for the next three years with the goal of helping 6000 cats. This would be 2000 cats every year, or about 6 every day.