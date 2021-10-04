New site launched to recruit officers for Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department launched JoinBPD.us, a new website dedicated to recruiting new qualified officer candidates, on Monday.

The website will serve as a starting point for prospective trainees and also as an ongoing resource for future police officers and the public. JoinBPD.us will include information about the department, including Police Chief Greg Terry and other department leadership.

“I am excited about the addition of this new recruiting tool so the Bakersfield Police Department can continue to grow to meet the needs of our growing community,” said Terry in a statement. “This dedicated recruiting website will help prepare potential candidates before they arrive at the academy, as well as help us attract smart, enthusiastic and innovative candidates who are willing to serve the public and who are interested in providing the community policing that Bakersfield residents want and expect from this department.”

Candidates can use JoinBPD.us to find open positions within the department, submit an application, learn about what to expect from the application process, the interview phase, and about the academy itself. Information about employment benefits is also included on the website.

The city of Bakersfield is currently accepting applications for the Bakersfield Police Department’s next academy class, set to start in December. Candidates can apply through JoinBPD.us.

The city has also created incentives for qualifying officers who graduate from the academy then successfully complete a full year of service with the department. Those officers are eligible for a bonus of up to $4,500.