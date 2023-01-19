New state air quality regulations put some big rigs permanently off California's roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California is continuing its efforts to reduce air pollution and reach its clean air goals, but that effort is coming at a price for people in the trucking industry. As of January 1, semi trucks with engines built before 2010 are no longer allowed to drive on California roads.

This change is the last phase of the new California Air Resources Board Truck and Bus regulations that went into effect last year, and for smaller trucking companies like Olaguez Inc., it's a difficult change. However, owner Johnny Olaguez is still doing what he can to follow the rule because he knows it will help the environment.

"I'm all for the environment. The problem, I think, is a lot of the people making these decisions aren't talking to people like us," said Olaguez.

He's talking about decisions like the passage of the CARB Truck and Bus regulations, which was passed in 2008 and launched its first phase in 2015. Olaguez Inc. is just one of the many trucking companies that now has to comply, but he says when this first started, his dad owned the company and wasn't aware of the changes.

"Back in 2013, my dad just scrapped everything 'cause he wasn't prepared. In my case, I will say I'm a lot more prepared because of the first time around, but what I would say is I know how to use a computer, I speak English, but a lot of these guys are immigrants," said Olaguez.

According to CARB Manager of On the Road Compliance Gerald Berumen, the new rule was brought about to meet Federal Clean Air Act requirements.

"Because of the Truck and Bus regulation, we've seen an 80 percent reduction in particulate matter, and a 60 percent reduction of oxides of nitrogen," said Berumen.

The last part of the plan that just went into effect on January 1 is the upgrading of older big rig engines.

"The vehicle has to be re-powered with a 2010 or newer model year engine, or has to be replaced with a vehicle with a 2010 or newer model year engine," said Berumen.

For bigger companies like Laut Transportation, Inc., keeping up with the rule is easier, according to manager Aman Preet Singh.

"We've been up to date with the compliance, and all our fleet is basically up to date, and the units are basically 2015 or newer," said Singh.

For Olaguez, however, he says the change is affecting his business, and that he wishes he had had more input into the decision as a small trucking business.

"Reach out to people that have 10 trucks or less," said Olaguez. "We're running, I believe, 7 right now, but we just had to park one because of the law."

Olaguez says he's in the process of getting an electric truck, but he says that even with state incentives, it will cost him half a million dollars.

"I want to get them. I want to get one at least, just to get started, because that is the future," said Olaguez. "It will be feasible, but at the moment, I think we are being pushed a lot and at a high cost."

Olaguez says the truck he has that is now out of compliance will be used as a shop truck around his lot.

For more information about the new Truck and Bus regulations, visit the factsheet page at California Air Resources Board's website.