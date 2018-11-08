New Tehachapi Hospital is now open

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Today, Tehachapi officially has a new hospital as Adventist Hospital opened the new 20-acre hospital just north of Highway 58.

The new hospital has a 13-room emergency department equipped with trauma, fast track and triage rooms, an intensive care unit for a higher level of care not currently offered in Tehachapi, digital imaging and for the first time in decades, an inpatient and outpatient surgery department so residents can get quality care close to home.

You can also enjoy a meal at the Hospitals Mountain Cafe- which is open not only to the patients and visitors, but the community as well.

All medical needs including Emergency Room visits should go to 1100 Magellan Drive.