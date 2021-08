BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield could soon have a new memorial dedicated to the men and women who served during World War II.

On Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council will consider approving a resolution that would create a World War II memorial at Jastro Park.

The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Organization would cover the cost of the memorial while the city would maintain it.

Jastro Park is currently home to the Korean War Memorial.