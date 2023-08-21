New Year, New Opportunities: Fall semester starts at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College students are hitting the books today as the fall semester officially begins. This year, the college has a newly appointed interim president in Steven Watkin, who is already saying it's going to be the "best year yet."

BC has new updates to campus architecture, including modernizations to the Welcome Center, Science and Engineering buildings, Veterans Plaza, and the Renegade Pantry.

Along with the improvements to the Bakersfield campus, the Delano campus has a new 2-story Learning Resource Center. According to Kern Community College District Chancellor Sonya Christian, the BC Delano campus intend to continue to further the education of as many students as possible.

"The new building, 40,000 square feet of space," said Christian. "We're going to have CTE (Career and Technical Education) labs, and eventually bring a bachelors degree right here to Delano."