New Year's Resolutions: Why people make them, why they don't, and how to make them stick

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The clock is ticking towards the end of another year, and that means many people have been thinking about their New Year's resolutions. The problem, of course, is keeping those resolutions.

Bakersfield resident Carolyn Irey-Hall has a New Year's resolution to lose 30 pounds. Gym memberships go up this time of year as many people make similar resolutions.

Rebekah Barnes' resolution is to become a homeowner in 2023.

"I've been saving. I'm just hoping that the market gets a little bit better, but I'm ready," said Barnes. "This is my year."

Emily Pineda has a resolution that lots of others share; to improve their work/life balance.

"My New Year's resolution's probably to spend more time with family and to find another job," said Pineda.

On the other side of the New Year's coin are the people who know themselves a little too well to be making resolutions, like Seth Woodward Barnes.

"I don't make New Year resolutions anymore. I never keep 'em," said Barnes.

Angela Eudey agrees.

"I have not," Eudey replies when asked if she's made a New Year's resolution. "I do not because I never stick to them. When I make the resolutions, when things come up. I just do."

It turns out there are a lot of people who share this sentiment as well, who feel like they just can't make a resolution stick.

"I think we like the idea of making change at the beginning of the year, but can't seem to keep ourselves motivated enough to actually make that change happen over the year," said Barnes.

Irey-Hall thinks a resolution can stick, but it takes determination.

"It just has to be that you really, really want to do it. Then you will stick to it if you want to," said Irey-Hall.

According to local mental health professional Jaime Ortiz, the key to keeping your New Year's resolution is keeping supportive people around you.

"If there is something you really want to do, write it down. Share it with friends. Have something fun to do with another friend kind of policing your resolution and making sure you are accountable," said Ortiz.

Other tips from Ortiz are to plan your goals out, be patient with yourself, and to use your resolution more as a guideline than a rule.

And even the experts have New Year's resolutions.

"I am, surprise, going to lose weight," said Ortiz. "I used to do a lot of 10k's and 5k's back in the day. I am doing 5k's again, so I want to make it to a 10k, maybe make it to a half-marathon."

Happy New Year, and remember; keep your goals realistic, keep your friends around you for accountability, and keep on keeping on to achieve your New Year's resolution.