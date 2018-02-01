New York Jewish Deli Comes to Bakersfield for One Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Crave a Jewish deli sandwich or have you ever wanted to try traditional New York deli dishes? Well, now you have the chance to dine like a New Yorker right here in Bakersfield.

The Chabad Jewish Community Center of Bakersfield is hosting a pop-up Brooklyn deli on Sunday, February 4th.

All the meat is imported straight from New York. You can enjoy items like authentic New York Pastrami and Corn Beef sandwiches, along with kosher hot dogs, Knishes, chicken soup, salads, and Chocolate Rugelach for dessert.

The deli opens at 1 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome, but availability is limited. They suggest you pre-order your meal online. Click this link to order by Thursday, February 1st. If you would rather sit to enjoy your meal, eat-in hours are from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Word is the community center offers this pop-up once a month, so stay tuned for the next pop-up event.

For more info email: Rabbi@chabadofbakersfield.com